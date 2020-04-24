Doors of Austintown liquor store smashed, cash stolen from office

Austintown police are investigating after someone broke into a liquor store on Mahoning Avenue

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are investigating after someone broke into a liquor store on Mahoning Avenue.

According to a police report, officers were called about 1:47 a.m. to the 1 Stop Shop where they found the doors smashed.

The locked office door at the back of store was forced open and money was taken from inisde.

The owner said there are surveillance cameras inside the business and police noted other cameras outisde the liquor store.

A latex glove was taken from the scene as evidence.

The glass to the building was quickly replaced early Friday.