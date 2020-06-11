‘Don’t use our children’s future as a chessboard,’ Youngstown Schools CEO writes to board

Jennings said the levy, which generates $5 million for the district every year, is crucial to operations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City School District CEO Justin Jennings wrote a letter to the school board, asking them to place a renewal issue on the November ballot.

Jennings said there has been some controversy about his authority when it comes to levy issues. He said while his appointment as CEO has broad powers, it does not include putting levy issues before voters. That has to be handled by the school board.

“I ask that you exercise that right,” Jennings wrote in the letter. “Please do not use our children’s future as a chessboard. They deserve better.”

Voters have approved renewals in 2008, 2012 and 2015, Jennings said.

The renewal does not include any new money.