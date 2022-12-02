YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Clark Griswold calls the Christmas Tree one of the “most enduring traditions of the Christmas season,” but that can go down the tubes if your tree falls off your car or worse and causes an accident.

According to previous AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research, more than 200,000 crashes involved debris on U.S. roads over a four-year period, resulting in 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.

Drivers can also face fines for not securing trees properly. Most penalties range from $10 to $5,000, some states even impose jail time.

Whether you tie the tree to your vehicle yourself or get someone else to do it, it pays to make sure it’s secure.

AAA suggests several tips to avoid scratching your paint and keeping the evergreen secure for the trip home.