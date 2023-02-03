(WKBN) — As kickoff for Super Bowl LVII draws nearer, it’s important to stay vigilant against scammers trying to take advantage of those preparing for the big game.

Pennsylvania Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry and the Bureau of Consumer Protection released a statement on Friday reminding people to be on the lookout for common tactics scammers use, especially when it comes to ticket purchases.

“Everyone enjoys the Super Bowl,” said Henry in a statement. “However, big sport events like the Super Bowl also attract scam artists.”

There are a few ways you can protect yourself from scams leading up to the game:

Watch the websites you visit: Don’t click on banner ads or pop-ups on legitimate sites like Ticketmaster or StubHub. Going to a different site means you’ll lose protections and guarantees in favor of discounted tickets or “too good to be true” promises.

Review your cart before completing an online ticket purchase: Many online ticket platforms charge fees at checkout, so it’s a good idea to review your purchase for additional fees or charges before completing the transaction.

Be cautious when using search engines to find tickets for sale: Stick to websites you’re familiar with, and read the URL of the site you’re on to make sure you haven’t been redirected to a less-than-reputable page. Scam artists often make minor changes to a reputable website’s URL to bring a false sense of legitimacy, a tactic known as spoofing. Look for spelling or grammar mistakes, too.

Avoid buying tickets from someone you don’t know: If you’re buying tickets in person, make sure the area is safe and well-lit. Police stations often provide a space for safe transactions. For extra security, don’t buy tickets from someone you don’t know.

Beware of sellers asking for nonstandard forms of payment: Reputable sellers won’t ask for gift cards, money orders, cryptocurrency or wire transfers — especially over the phone. Use your credit card whenever possible, as you can cancel a transaction through your card’s company.

If you’ve made a purchase with your credit card that hasn’t been fulfilled, make sure to contact your card’s company to dispute the charge immediately.

You can also visit USA.gov to report scams and frauds.