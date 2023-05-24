NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Police Department is cracking down on junk vehicles in the city.

Niles Officer Shawn Crank declared on Facebook that it is Junk Vehicle Week. Officers have been tagging cars for violations such as junk/unlicensed vehicles and parking in front lawns.

Police said violators have 10 days to remove the violation or face a court summons or impoundment on day 11.

According to the police department, many local businesses will come to get junk cars and pay the owners cash.

Police said over 100 cars have already been orange tagged.

According to Officer Crank, over the last two days, he has covered the majority of the fourth (southside/west end) and third (east end) wards and will be moving on to the rest of the city of Niles.

If you have a complaint in your neighborhood, you can email Scrank@thecityofniles.com.