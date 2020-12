WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The initial 88 million payments totaling nearly $158 billion were sent by the Treasury Department last week as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WKBN) – As stimulus checks are being sent out, there are scammers waiting to take advantage of you.

The government will not ask you to pay an up-front fee to get that check.

The government won’t call, text, email or reach out to you over social media.

Do not give out your Social Security number, bank account information or credit card number.

There is no way to get your money sooner or faster.