‘Don’t Bring Your Drugs to Newton Falls’ initiative nets meth, fentanyl and cocaine

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A police operation to keep drugs out of Newton Falls is having some success.
Operation “Don’t Bring Your Drugs to Newton Falls” has resulted in 63 drug cases between Jan. 1 and May 31.
Officers have seized the following drugs:
- 5.56 ounces of methamphetamine
- 10.5 grams of fentanyl
- 5 grams of crack cocaine
- 66 prescribed pills
- 4.43 ounces of marijuana
- 5 items of THC/wax
- 101 items of drug paraphernalia
- 2 firearms
According to Police Chief Gene Fixler, there has also been a reduction of drug overdoses in the city.
The initiative involved confidential informants, drug-sniffing dogs, specialty-trained interdiction officers, traffic enforcement, neighborhood crime tips, unmarked police cars and electronic surveillance.
Most cases have been filed through Newton Falls Municipal Court. Some are pending crime lab results.