Donor restores ‘Christmas spirit’ in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – It will be a brighter Christmas after all at Mauthe Park in Struthers.

Days after some of the park’s holiday display was destroyed, an anonymous donor dropped off several boxes of new decorations.

Workers say they found them left outside the park office Thursday afternoon saying whoever dropped them off managed to avoid being caught by the building’s surveillance cameras.

The park’s director says it was an emotional moment.

“I tell you what, talk about putting everybody back in the Christmas spirit after what happened to us Monday morning. I can’t thank whoever did this enough. All I can say is God bless them and have a Merry Christmas,” said Struthers Park Director Bob Clyde.

Images were released Wednesday of teenagers kicking and stomping the Christmas display. Directors believe their donor saw our coverage and decided to quietly help out.