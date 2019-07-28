Donnie Iris and Michael Stanley take stage at Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

The original date was back on June 15, but it was postponed due to rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre welcomed guests for their make-up show for Donnie Iris and Michael Stanley on Saturday.

The original date was back on June 15, but it was postponed due to rain. However, the sun was out for the concert Saturday evening.

Some of Donnie Iris’s family members were at the show and said they are just happy Donnie can still perform at 76.

“It’s so fun to come and watch. It’s been a great ride,” said Erin Fusetti, Iris’s daughter.

“What’s awesome is he’s been blessed with good health and it’s amazing. He’s been playing for as long as he does and still scream and hit them high pitches, so it’s awesome,” said Greg Fusetti, Iris’s son-in-law.

The next concert at the amphitheater is Aug. 2 with Brett Eldredge.