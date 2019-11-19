Breaking News
Donations stolen from Grove City Community Food Pantry

The organization posted on Facebook the event asking for the community's help

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) — The Grove City Community Food Pantry posted on its Facebook page that collected donations were stolen.

The food pantry also mentioned in the post that money was taken from the register and the turkey fund that was set aside by the pantry.

There is no question that the food pantry is a joyful place filled with the blessings of strong community support, but…

Posted by Grove City Community Food Pantry on Monday, November 18, 2019

The turkey fund is an accumulation of donations meant to purchase turkeys for their Thanksgiving distribution.

The food pantry added they are looking for the public’s help.

They ask that anyone with information should contact the Grove City Police Department at (724) 458-7925.

There are currently 550 families on the food pantry register who will be very thankful for the community’s help.

