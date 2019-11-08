Donations needed to help families of the 910th Wing who are expecting babies

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Supporters of the 910th Airlift Wing are hoping the community will come alongside them in collecting baby items to help its families.
The first-ever Operation Baby Bundle kicks off Monday, November 11 and will run through December 5.
The drive helps support families at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station’s 910th Airlift Wing who are expecting babies.
According to the 910th Airlift Wing, 18 families are expecting children in the next few months.
“Several of these, if not all of these, are folks who are struggling financially,” said Bonnie Wilson, Trumbull County Family and Children First Council Coordinator. “Many are single parents. Many still reside with their parents, so there’s quite a need. So we wanted to come along beside them and show them that our community supports them.”
Needed items include:
- Baby lotion
- Baby monitors
- Baby wash
- Bath tubs
- Bibs
- Books (0-12 mo.)
- Bottle brushes
- Bottles
- Breast pads
- Car seat covers
- Desitin/A&D ointment
- Digital thermometers
- Dreft laundry detergent
- Laundry baskets
- Nail clippers
- Onesies
- Pacifiers
- Receiving blankets
- Shampoo
- Sippy cups
- Sleep and Plays (0-12 mo.)
- Sleep Sacks (0-12 mo.)
- Socks (0-12 mo.)
- Soft rattles
- Spoons
- Towels
- Washcloths
- Wipes/Container
Larger items that groups, clubs or organizations may want to donate include:
- Bouncy seats
- Car seats
- High chairs
- Pack ‘n Plays
- Strollers
- Swings
You can drop off your donations at these locations:
- Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital, 667 Eastland Ave., Warren
- Children Services, 2282 Reeves Rd., Warren
- Red Cross, 3530 Belmont Ave. #7, Youngstown
- Warren – Trumbull County Public Library Branches — Warren on Mahoning Avenue, Cortland on Lakeview Drive, Howland on E. Market Street and Lordstown on Salt Springs Road
Financial contributions are also welcomed at Once Upon a Child at the Eastwood Mall in Niles. Money will be used to buy baby items.