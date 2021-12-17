YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Children Services is making sure no kid is forgotten about this Christmas.

They collect toys all year so case workers can “shop” for the kids and families they help. First News visited the pop up shop and the great holiday collection.

You would have thought you walked into a real toy shop when you see all the toys donated.

Thanks to donations from the community, the case workers at Mahoning County Children’s Services are able to “shop” for the kids on their list.

But they don’t have to pay for any of the toys.

They had toys and clothes for all ages, from babies to teenagers. But it still may not be enough.

“It looks like a lot, but when you have to have gifts on hand for kids infants to 18 years of age, and every age in between, each of those items and those sections that we prepared, go fast,” said Jennifer Kollar, Public Information Officer for the Mahoning County Children’s Services.

They are serving hundred of kids this year just in Mahoning County.

Kollar said the case workers are still getting kids added to their lists.

For some families, the gifts that the organization brings the kids may be the only ones they have under the tree this year.

The goal is to make sure every kid in the county has a magical holiday season.

If you want to help deliver some magic, there is still time to do so.

Some sections of the store are filled, but others not so much. They really need gifts for the teenagers, specifically teenage boys.

Some gift ideas include gift cards, games and clothes, but donations are not just needed this time of year.

The MCCS collects donations throughout the year.

“Anything left over, we make sure that kids have birthday gifts, any special occasions, any special circumstances that arise out of the year,” Kollar said. “So we accept gifts all year round.”

You can donate any new, unwrapped kid-friendly gifts.

They will also accept monetary donations and gift cards as well.

If you want to specifically donate to the Christmas distribution, they are collecting those gifts until Dec. 23.