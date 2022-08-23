(WKBN) – Local donations have been delivered to victims of the flooding in Kentucky.

The American Legion Post 290 in Columbiana and Post 472 in Youngstown teamed up to collect donations of things like cleaning supplies and clothing from the community.

The goal was to collect enough to fill a 15-foot box truck, but donations ended up filling a 53-foot semi-trailer.

Ernest Thomas from Post 290 and Bill Venneri from Post 472 followed the semi-trailer to Kentucky and helped deliver the items on August 20. They were delivered to Post 342 in Grayson.

The semi-trailer was donated by Mark and Zack Hanna of Jamestown, Pennsylvania.