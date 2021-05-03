Donations being accepted for New Middletown family that lost everything in fire

Items can be dropped off at the New Middletown Police Department

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Donations are being accepted for a single mom and her two daughters, who lost everything in a fire early Sunday morning in New Middletown.

Items, including clothing, shoes, nonperishable food and school supplies, can be dropped off at the New Middletown Police Department at 10711 Main St.

They’re in need of the following items:

Women’s tops, size medium

Women’s bottoms, size 9-11

Women’s shoes, size 8 and 8.5

Softball supplies for 7-year-old girl

Girl’s size 8 tops

Girl’s size 10 bottoms

Girl’s shoes, size 4.5 to 5

Girl’s juniors tops, size small

Girl’s juniors bottoms, size small

School supplies

If you have any questions, you can call the New Middletown Police Department at 330-542-2846.

The house on Main Street was destroyed in a fire around 3 a.m. this past Sunday.

There was one woman inside at the time. She was able to escape, but was badly burned. She’s being treated at the Akron Children’s Hospital Burn Center.