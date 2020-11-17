Donation will provide 500 Youngstown families with complete Thanksgiving dinner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five hundred families in the Youngstown City School District will be getting free Thanksgiving dinners this year.

That will include 200 families from Martin Luther King Elementary, 100 families from Taft Elementary and 200 families from McGuffey Elementary.

The donation comes from Sodexo|Roth — a national facilities services provider.

At first, the company planned to just donate turkeys but the donation grew to corn, mashed potatoes and vegetables as well.

“This has been a tough year and we are thrilled to know that 500 families in our community will now be able to enjoy a full Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season from our coordination and donation,” said John Schuler, from Sodexo|Roth.

Youngstown City Schools CEO Justin Jennings called the donation “a true blessing.”

The dinners will be distributed November 24.