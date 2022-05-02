YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The upcoming school year will include an abundance of supplies for children in Mahoning County.

The Anthony V. Spano Foundation’s School Supplies Fund has received a $5,000 donation toward supplying students with school materials next year from the Ohio Education Association Educational Foundation.

The fund, which was established to bridge the wealth gap by schools and teachers purchasing classroom supplies for underprivileged students, will help further their education.

“We always appreciate the efforts of Anthony Spano and the Spano Foundation for the continued support to help our schools in our community,” said Scott DiMauro, OEA President, in a press release. “That is why it is important for us to continue to support the School Supplies Fund.”

In 2021, the Spano Foundation received an anonymous donation of $27,000 where supplies were distributed to 15 school districts. For more information, visit SpanoFoundation.com.