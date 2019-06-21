Donation of land keeps Bessemer Rod and Gun Club open

Lehigh Hanson donated 38 acres to the Bessemer Rod and Gun Club

(WKBN) – A local sportsman’s club will not have to close, thanks to a generous donation.

The Bessemer club has leased 38 acres of land since the ’40s. A new company voided the lease.

Lehigh Hanson stepped in with a 38-acre donation to the Bessemer Rod and Gun Club, which includes Bessemer Lake.

Hanson also donated some of its property to the Borough of Bessemer.

Dan Fiore is the Gun Club’s treasurer, and he was surprised by the turn of events.

“If they didn’t lease it to us, we would have been out. We would have been out of a home… The club would have been just gone,” he said.

The Bessemer Rod and Gun Club will be hosting a Thank You celebration for the land donation by Hanson Aggregates on July 2.