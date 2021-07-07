Donation from Handel’s CEO will expand local Akron Children’s Hospital ER

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley is getting a big donation.

Lenny Fisher, the CEO of Handel’s Ice Cream, is giving the Boardman hospital $1 million.

The hospital plans to use the gift to expand its emergency room. The new facility will increase the department’s from 9,600 square feet to over 34,000 square feet, including 23 treatment rooms.

The donation will also help pay for three behavioral health rooms for patients with emotional and behavioral emergencies. Right now, there is only one of these rooms, which is often full.

The building will be named after Fisher.

Construction is expected to begin this fall, with an anticipated opening in the spring of 2023.