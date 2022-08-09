YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Marion G. Resch Foundation is now a Penguin Pinnacle Society member at Youngstown State University.

The organization has donated more than $5 million in gifts to the university over the last 20 years.

The Resch Foundation reached this threshold with its most recent gift of $400,000 designated for scholarships in the 2022-2023 academic year. These funds have supplied scholarships to approximately 2,500 students.

The Penguin Pinnacle Society is the highest level of recognition that a donor of YSU can be bestowed. Other rankings include the Transformation Society, the Stone Bridge Society, the 1908 Society, the Trustees Society and the President’s Council.

“We are proud to become the newest member of the YSU Penguin Pinnacle Society,” said Ingrid Lundquist, president of the Marion G. Resch Foundation. “We also celebrate almost 20 years of a relationship with YSU as one of our partner colleges. We would also like to recognize the approximate 2,500 students who have been able to attend YSU because of the generosity of Mrs. Resch and the foundation she created.”

“YSU is fortunate to have, and have had, people in the community like Mrs. Resch who care about education and others,” said YSU President Jim Tressel.

“I cannot stress the impact these dollars have had on students. The Resch Strategic Fund has prevented numerous students from dropping out due to financial challenges,” said Gina McHenry, associate director of Financial Aid and Scholarships at YSU.

Marion was a graduate of the Rayen School of Engineering and Lake Erie College. Her husband, Paul, was a partner at Butler Wick & Co. They were philanthropic throughout their lifetimes, which allowed them to make an impact on the area.

Resch was invested in education and the youth of the Mahoning Valley. She created her foundation to enable area youth to reach their potential and become leaders in the community.

The Marion G. Resch Foundation, which was founded in 2000, is dedicated to helping and supporting the Mahoning Valley’s youth. The foundation is committed to advancing education in primary and secondary schools, technical colleges and higher education institutions.

To accomplish these goals, the foundation also supports Early Identification Programs to assist high school students in effectively transitioning into higher education.

Since 2004, the Marion G. Resch Foundation has awarded more than $18 million to Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties’ students.