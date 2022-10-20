YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office is having a donation drive to help victims of domestic violence.

Items like bed sheets, pillows and hygiene items are being collected. You can find a full list of items being collected on the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Facebook page.

All donations will go to the Sojourner, Beatitude and Christina houses.

There will be different donation boxes throughout the county. You can drop off items from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays through the month of October.

A full list of locations where there are donation boxes is below: