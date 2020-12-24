Donation box stolen from teen’s holiday light display in Boardman

Jacob Latessa-Quade's elaborate lawn display on Wood Avenue fills the neighborhood with lights and cheer

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A theft from a donation box at a holiday display has left one family low on Christmas spirit.

Last month, we told you about Jacob Latessa-Quade, a 15-year-old whose elaborate lawn display on Wood Avenue in Boardman fills the neighborhood with lights and cheer throughout the holiday season.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Quade’s donation box was stolen by a man and woman that they say was seen on surveillance video.

The family said this couple parked out front and got out to get a closer look at the display. The woman takes selfies around the lawn while the man takes money out of the box.

The Quades are asking for help in identifying these two and ask that you call Boardman police at 330-726-4144 if you have any information.