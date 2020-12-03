Domestic violence suspect pushes Boardman officer during arrest, police say

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a domestic violence suspect pushed a Boardman police officer after making a call to the victim while at the police station.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Brandon Byrd on Wednesday after reports that he attacked a woman and her mother at a home on Applewood Boulevard.

One of the victims told police that she believed Byrd was under the influence of drugs because he was acting erratically. She said she tried to get Byrd to leave but he chased her and pushed her to the ground.

It was at that time that the woman’s mother intervened and Byrd pushed her as well and began to choke her, according to a police report.

The report stated that a friend of Byrd’s pulled him off the women and got him to leave the area.

Officers stopped a vehicle that Byrd was a passenger in on Mapleridge Drive, where he was arrested, according to the report. Byrd admitted to pushing the women but said he did so because they jumped him “for no reason,” the report stated.

Police said at the police station, Byrd requested to call his cousin to set up his bond. Police said, however, he called the victim in the domestic violence case and asked her to get him out of jail or “he would go crazy.”

Police said when they tried to get him to hang up the phone, Byrd was uncooperative and pushed an officer.

In addition to the domestic violence charge, he was charged with assault on a police officer with a telecommunications harassment charge pending.