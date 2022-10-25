YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Domestic Violence Awareness Month draws to a close, local organizations working to help victims came together Tuesday.

The very first “Know Your Worth” symposium was held at the First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown. The event brought together local advocates, clergy and counselors to discuss ways of communicating with each other as well as law enforcement to make sure abuse victims are safe after they’ve come forward seeking help.

“What we want to do is make sure people don’t fall through the cracks. So, if someone connects to my agency or someone else’s, we need to get them to the right point for the help that they need.” said

Organizers also discussed ways to spot potential danger signs or red flags that could signal abuse is happening.