COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The litigation against Dollar General is not over, but Ohio’s attorney general and the retailer have come to an agreement that averts a temporary restraining order connected to a pricing dispute.

The case comes from allegations that Dollar General advertises one price on the shelf but rings up another at the cash register.

The agreement reached between Ohio and Dollar General is that the retailer must take steps to ensure that shelf prices match the charged price.

Employees must charge the shelf price if a customer contends that they are being charged more at the checkout, and employees must be educated about the policy and post signs in Ohio stores informing customers of that policy

The order also requires district managers to do price checks for at least 25 items in each Ohio store every 45 days. If there are more than five discrepancies, the corporate office must be notified.

Also, it requires Dollar General to notify corporate offices within two days when a price verification by a county auditor shows a fail rate of more than 2%, and discrepancies must be corrected.

The agreement is not an admission of liability by Dollar General or an admission that there are any discrepancies between the shelf price and the charged price.

“This is just a step in the process,” Attorney General David Yost said. “Litigation is not over, but this is a step in the right direction.”

Yost filed a lawsuit against Dollar General in November 2022 after receiving complaints from customers in multiple counties, including Trumbull County, about the business advertising goods for one price on shelves and then charging a higher price at the register.