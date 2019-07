The grand opening is Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local dog training store is opening a second location in Warren.

Dogsmartz Unleashed has been operating in Poland since November of 2016, now they’re expanding their reach to Warren.

Reporter Vince Coll spoke with the owner, Jenny Falvey about what the facility has to offer.

The grand opening is Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.

They’re located at 2460 Elm Rd. in Warren.

