WARNING: The photos below are graphic and might be unsettling for some viewers.

(WKBN)- Two dogs with chemical burns were rescued from in a home in Mahoning County, according to Animal Charity of Ohio.

According to a post on their Facebook page, agents rescued two dogs with severely infected wounds. The location of the home has not been released.

The two dogs, Hercules and Beast were taken to the hospital for their injuries to be examined. They were also examined for the possibility of sepsis.

The dogs were given urgent treatment by Medvet Mahoning. Humane Agents said that the dogs were discharged from the hospital and that the wounds will take several weeks to heal. The dogs are now in the care of Animal Charity.

No charges are pending since the owner surrendered the animals because they couldn’t afford treatment, according to an Aminal Charity representative.

Credit: Animal Charity of Ohio

Animal Charity is in need of donations for the dogs. To donate funding, click here.