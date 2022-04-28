YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three dogs were taken from a South Side home late Thursday morning after housing officials declared it unlivable because it has no running water.

The dogs were taken from a 254 E. Florida Ave. house that was cited for having no running water since 2010.

Besides no running water, housing officials also found a fence in the backyard that was made of tires, and the dogs were living in the fence and malnourished, housing officials said.

Humane agents from Animal Charity took the dogs and were assisted by the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office.

Charges are pending against the homeowner.