Dogs dressed for St. Patrick’s Day put on parade at Canfield Care Center

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Health Care Center had some unusual visitors today: puppies!

The dogs were paraded around the facility and dressed up in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day, for a good cause.

Residents watched the parade from their windows and even sat outside.

Each person had a score sheet to judge the dogs and their costumes.

“It’s really interactive for them. It gives them a different kind of activity that you know we really haven’t been able to do… due to COVID-19 and the cold weather,” said Sarah Lee, representing the Canfield Care Center. “This was really our first opportunity and with the weather breaking this week we wanted to capitalize on that.”

Canfield Care Center was also selling dog treats during the parade.

The money raised from dog treat sales went toward an Alzheimer’s disease fundraiser.

The facility is the route sponsor for the Mahoning Valley Walk to end Alzheimer’s.