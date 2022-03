YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother and her two puppies were rescued by Animal Charity Humane Society after a concerned citizen called Youngstown police.

The three dogs were found on the South Side of Youngstown in “deplorable conditions,” according to a Facebook post by Animal Charity.

Courtesy: Animal Charity of Ohio Facebook

According to the post, all three dogs were very frightened from being isolated in a covered shelter outside.

Courtesy: Animal Charity of Ohio Facebook

The dogs will get medical care now that they need from Animal Charity.