BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Five animals have been removed from a Brookfield home overnight on Friday.

Jason Cooke with the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project says three dogs and two cats were living in filth.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project helped Brookfield Township Police with the animals after they got a report about them. Cooke said the animals had no access to food or clean water, with two of the dogs trapped in their feces-filled crates.

Credit: Healthy Hearts & Paws Project

All five animals are now in the care of the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.