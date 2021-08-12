Dog wounded in the leg after gunfire on the north side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said a dog was wounded in the leg Wednesday morning on the north side.

Officers were called at about 11:40 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Tod Lane, where they said they found a pit bull with a gunshot wound.

Reports said the man who lives in the home told officers he heard about five gunshots and when he went in his yard he saw the dog had been wounded.

It is not clear if the dog has been treated. The man told police he was waiting for his mother to give him money so he could take the dog to a veterinarian, reports said.