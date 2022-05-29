YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police Department reported to the East side of Youngstown because a dog, Oreo, was chained to the back of a car and dragged down the road.

According to a Facebook post from the Animal Charity of Ohio, a humane agent is also on the scene now with Oreo.

Eye witnesses report Oreo was dragged by a car going approximately 35 mph for about 100 yards and then chained up in a back yard.

The dog is missing all her nails on one foot, has severe abrasions on all her legs, stomach and chin.

Oreo was eager to be in the arms of the humane agent.