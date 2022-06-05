YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Dog Warden is searching for the owner of a dog after it was found injured by train tracks near Waverly Avenue on Sunday.

The Youngstown Police Department originally called the dog warden to pick up the dog for a broken leg. The warden took the dog to MedVet Girard, where it died from its injuries.

The dog warden said the dog had head trauma and likely was hit by a train.

The warden is encouraging the owner to call them on Monday at 330-740-2205 to claim the dog.

WARNING: The following photo is extremely graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

A photo of the dog is posted on the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page.