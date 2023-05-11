YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An incident with a hawk prompted the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office to put out a warning Thursday.

The Dog Warden posted the warning to its Facebook page after reportedly receiving a call that the hawk swooped down and tried to grab a 5-year-old child. According to the Dog Warden, the child was left with scratches on his head.

The child’s mother was there, and the child was otherwise unharmed.

“This is a reminder that predators can come in all shapes and sizes,” the post read.

Jamey Emmert, wildlife communications specialist for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, said it is “extremely unlikely” that the hawk swooped down with the intention of preying on the child but that it is possible that the hawk was protecting a nest.

The red-tailed hawk, Ohio’s most-common species, preys on rabbits, squirrels, mice and similarly-sized creatures.

“This 2.5-pound bird would never be able to fly away with even the smallest human,” Emmert wrote in an email.

Emmert said it is also possible that the hawk mistook something the child was wearing as prey.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has some information on how to handle an aggressive bird, particularly if the bird may be protecting its young or a nest: