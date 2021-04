Firefighters saved a dog that was on the first floor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fire officials say arson is the cause of an early morning fire at a South Side home that caused $8,000 damage.

Crews were called about 12:13 a.m. Monday to a 138 Brooklyn Ave. home and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the first floor.

A family of five was in the home and they were out of the house when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters saved a dog that was on the first floor.

No one was injured.

The department’s arson investigator is investigating.