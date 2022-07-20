YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some go to extremes to brave the excessive heat, but a dog on the North Side Wednesday went a bit too far.

Arwin Elizabeth, a 9-year-old Shepherd mix, was stuck under a shed in a backyard on Gypsy Lane for about an hour before firefighters were able to pry her free.

Crews from Engine 7, and later Ladder 22, tried digging under the shed and managed to grab her paws but not much else.

They also used a saw to cut the floor and some of the joists, but although Arwin was visible and appeared not to be in any immediate danger, she was still stuck.

Firefighters then decided to jack the floor up, using a 2 and-a-half-ton jack provided by one of

Arwin’s humans.

A short time later, firefighters in the shed were able to lift her out. She was given water and a bit of oxygen but otherwise appears to be fine, although another one of her humans said a bath is definitely on the agenda.