HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Dog Pound is full of dogs looking to find their forever homes.

The dog pound only has 22 kennels and is currently housing 31 dogs. Some of those dogs are being housed in crates inside the pound.

If you’re thinking of bringing a four-legged family member home, now is a good time. All adoption fees at the pound are sponsored through the end of the month, which includes a microchip and dog license.

“All adoptions are free right now, so now is a good time. A good time to set up a meet and greet and you can get a dog home for free,” said Deputy Dog Warden James Infante.

The pound is open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 am. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.