Dog makes slow recovery at Mahoning Co. Dog Warden after bullet shattered knee

(WKBN) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden is looking after a dog they found shot in the knee last week.

The dog, Laney, is back with the dog warden after spending the week at the vet.

She was found limping in the cold weather last Friday.

When she was rushed to the vet, they found that she had been shot with a .22, which shattered her knee.

Laney underwent surgery, but there’s still a risk she may lose her leg.

On Friday, the dog warden posted to Facebook that Laney has now tested positive for heartworm.

Laney has a long road of recovery ahead of her, and the Mahoning County Dog Warden hope she won’t have to lose her leg in the future.

Friends of Fido MCDP is covering Laney’s medical costs, but the organization is also accepting any donations that could help.