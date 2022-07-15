YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog found on the East Side of Youngstown with several health issues, including rocks in his stomach, was not able to be saved.

Animal Charity got the call about the male Cane Corso from a worker with the sanitation department. The worker found the dog near Richmond Avenue and Park Road on Youngstown’s East Side.

Once he was taken into Animal Charity’s care, he was named Dino.

Animal Charity shared a Facebook post about Dino, stating he was “extremely emaciated, has pressure sores, cannot walk and can barely lift his head.”

Courtesy: Animal Charity

Courtesy: Animal Charity

The post said he had been trapped somewhere, waiting to die, and somehow made it to the side of the road to be rescued.

“The abuse and neglect of our companion animals is completely out of control,” the post stated.

In an updated post, Animal Charity stated Dino had heartworm disease, Lyme disease, heart failure, pleural effusion, his stomach was full of rocks, he was emaciated, dehydrated and almost 1200cc of fluid was pulled from his chest. It said he wouldn’t survive the surgery to remove the rocks from his stomach.

“He was freed from his pain and suffering surrounded by people who just met but loved him with their whole hearts,” the post stated.

Animal Charity asks that anyone who may have information on Dino to email acohumanedepartment@gmail.com or call 330-788-1064.