YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog headed was into surgery Friday to have his leg amputated after suffering a severe injury.

Nino was found walking near McKelvey Lake on the East Side of Youngstown Wednesday night. The man who found him noticed he had a horrible injury on one of his legs, where his flesh was completely gone and his bare bones could be seen.

Nino was rushed to the urgent care and given antibiotics, then he was sent to a local vet to have blood tests done. From there, he went to Akron Med-Vet to have a blood transfusion. Then the next step is to have his leg amputated.

It’s not certain what caused the injury, but his leg suffered nerve damage and too much tissue damage and tissue loss to save it, according to a Facebook post on the Friends of Fido Facebook page.

The post says Friday morning Nino’s red blood cell count doubled overnight, and that a surgeon said his foot was “degloved.”

The surgery is estimated to cost around $5,500. Friends of Fido is asking for donations to cover the cost of the vet bills.