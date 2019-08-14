Dog found in bag, dumped like donations at Warren Salvation Army

A man found her Wednesday morning on his way to work

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An animal rescue is caring for a dog found in a bag outside of a Warren thrift shop.

Carlton Gillis found the sweet little dog, who he named Daisy, on his way to work Wednesday morning.

“I seen the black plastic bag, then I took another look at it and I seen the head pop up,” he said. “I said, ‘Wow!’ I got out and went over there, and it was a dog.”

Daisy was dumped like a bag of donations by the loading dock at Salvation Army off of Route 422.

“It’s very sad,” Gillis said. “I mean, it’s just unbelievable. I couldn’t believe it.”

He took her inside and gave her food and water. She was still wearing a collar.

“I don’t understand how people can abandon their animals,” said Jason Cooke, with the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project. “There’s so many options available to people out there, but to leave a dog in a garbage bag at a Salvation Army is just cruel.”

Daisy does have some skin issues. The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project took her to a veterinarian. They’ll be taking care of her until she can find her forever home.

“I hope she gets a good home,” Gillis said. “She’s a real good dog.”