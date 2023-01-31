LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A dog has died after multiple crews were called to a house fire that broke out Tuesday evening in Liberty Township.

Fire crews from Liberty, Hubbard and Girard responded to the 3000 block of Logan Hill Drive around 5:30 p.m.

There were two people in the home at the time, as well as two dogs. Though the people were able to get out safely, one of the dogs died in the fire and the other was taken to an emergency vet clinic in Girard.

The fire started in the kitchen, spreading through the first floor of the house and causing extensive heat and smoke damage. The second floor was also damaged by smoke.

Crews were able to successfully put out the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.