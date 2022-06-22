CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal Charity of Ohio is hosting Dog Adoption Event Sunday.

The “Dogs Days of Summer” runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 525 W. Main St., Canfield.

You must pre-register through their website before coming to the event.

There are about 40 dogs ready to find their forever homes.

Anyone going through the adoption process will go through a few weeks of fostering to make sure it’s the right fit.

The cost is $100.

Each pup is up to date on all shots and vaccines.

Animal Charity says they have seen a rise in the number of rescues.

“Everybody has seen the pleas from every rescue and shelter and pound in the area of being extremely full. We’ve told everybody that abuse is rising so significantly that our hallways are lined, our offices are lined, and we are doing something about it. We are having an adoption special,” said Jane McMurchy, a spokesperson for Animal Charity.