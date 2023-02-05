GROVE CITY, Ohio (WKBN) – A home in Grove City caught fire early Sunday morning just after 1:30 a.m.

The Lee Avenue residence ignited when a dog knocked over something that caused the fire, according to the fire department.

The fire chief said when they got to the scene, the resident was outside with a neighbor and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The dog was rescued from the house and is expected to be okay.

When our crews arrived they saw billowing clouds of smoke and firefighters trying to extinguish the second floor from the roof of the first floor