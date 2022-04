BROOKFIELD, TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog who was abused in March has found a loving home.

According to Jason Cooke, the president of The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project, Wilson (now Waylon Wilson) was released by Warren Municipal Court. On Friday, Wilson was released to the organization which then found him a family.

Police seized the dog after they said they saw Chaquana Morgan drag the puppy that was on a leash on March 18.

Morgan is still awaiting trial on an animal cruelty charge.