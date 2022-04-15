SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – If you need to safely get rid of some old documents or want to kick start your spring cleaning, listen up.

Brown Funeral Home is teaming up with Salem First United Methodist Church to host a shredding event.

You can bring up to five boxes of documents to shred.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. until noon at the church on Saturday. The church is located at 244 S. Broadway Ave. in Salem.

While you’re there, you can also donate non-perishable or hygiene items to benefit local families through the church’s Missions and Outreach Program.