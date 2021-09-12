Doctors say these nutrients are essential to healthy eating

(WKBN) – Food is an important part of many people’s lives, but not all food is the same. Some people even have food insecurity, which goes beyond just feeling hungry.

Lots of foods have carbohydrates and proteins.

But those aren’t the only nutrients people need to live a healthy life.

The human body has different processes that are constantly occurring and certain nutrients are vital to making those processes function properly.

When our bodies lack nutrients, those processes won’t work as they should which could potentially lead to some health problems.

“Often times, you know, people will consume foods that are highly caloric, high in saturated fat, high in sodium. So one of the things that that does is it contributes to obesity and weight gain,” Dr. Amy Headings who works with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

Eating more nourishing foods can help all aspects of life and help people to thrive in day-to-day activities.

Healthy food for children affects all aspects of their life. However, when kids aren’t eating nutrient rich food, it could cause some setbacks.

Not having healthy food can affect a child’s physical development, as well as brain development.

This can lead to a difference in how a child performs in school.

“What we see then is a reduced readiness for school,” said Dr. Headings. “We see decreased attention, and we see also increased absences in school overall.”

Dr. Headings says trying nourishing foods will help a child’s body function properly.

She also says the nutrient rich foods helps a child’s overall development and well-being. Eating healthy also allows kids to promote their own health.