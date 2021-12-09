WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many people show their care for others during the holiday season. But something that gets overlooked is one’s own heart health.

Researchers conducted a 16-year study and found more people die from heart attacks between Christmas and New Years Day than at any other time of the year. This mainly affected people ages 75 and older.

Signs can vary between men and women. Dr. Randy Metcalf performs cardiac surgeries at Sharon Regional Medical Center and Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He said stress and physical activities in the cold can cause heart attacks.

“Shoveling snow or just working outside in the yard. It causes the arteries to constrict and increase the work of the heart,” he said.

Heart attack warning signs include chest, neck, or arm pain, nausea and shortness of breath. Signs may vary from severe to none at all, but catching them early could prevent heart damage later.

Along with catching those signs, other measures can be taken to reduce the risk of a heart attack.

“Dealing with stress factors that lead some to some of this stuff and then heeding and kind of warning signal,” Metcalf said.

The American Heart Association also suggests staying active and eating smart to reduce the risk.

