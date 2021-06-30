Doctors remind everyone to use common sense with fireworks this 4th of July

(WKBN) – As the Fourth of July approaches, experts are reminding everyone to be safe.

Fireworks are expected this time of the year and doctors are saying to use common sense.

To avoid a trip to the ER, they suggest standing at a clear distance and trying not to catch one.

Always have a sober adult nearby.

If you have young kids, sparklers can also play a danger.

“You can get severe burns with sparklers, I believe upwards of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is as hot or hotter than a blow torch. So you can definitely get pretty severe burns with that,” said Dr. Ben Brocker, a family physician for Mercy Health.

Firework accidents most commonly happen to people ages 20 years old and younger.

