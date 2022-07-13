SHARON, Pa. (WKBNF) – July is UV Safety Month. One local doctor says wearing sunscreen is the easiest way to avoid a sunburn.

Without protection, you can be susceptible to a number of health problems such as deadly cancers.

Signs can show up as something very minor.

“Just show up as a small mole or funny looking freckle and progressively life-threatening cancers,” said Dr. Dave Shellenbargar, Sharon REgional chief medical officer.

Shellenbarger said you should re-apply sunscreen at least every 90 minutes. If you’re swimming, do it every time you dry off.

Wearing UV protective clothing is another option.